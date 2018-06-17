Wasit District Council vitalises compassion and social solidarity during Eid

Abdulaziz Al Hossan, Chairman of the Wasit District Council in Sharjah, accompanied by members of the council and a number of parents, welcomed the children and congratulated them on Eid.

During the meeting, a number of activities were conducted to please children and give them the real sense of Eid. They stressed the importance of meeting and visiting during Eid days to preserve UAE customs and traditions.

Families and children expressed deep appreciation to the council’s initiative, which enhances compassion and cement social solidarity among residents.

Abdulaziz Al Hossan said that the Eid is an opportunity for us to celebrate, visit, welcome families, spread happiness, exchange greetings and revive the various aspects of socialisation among families.