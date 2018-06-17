SEWA to implement central cooling systems in Sharjah’s new areas

This came during a meeting Dr. Al Leem held at the headquarters of the Authority, with a delegation from Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) headed by Adib Moubadder, CEO of the company, and Mohamed Saleh Al Homairi, General Manager of AquaCool Metering. They discussed ways to cooperate in carrying out technical and economic studies for the implementation of central cooling systems in various areas of Sharjah.

Dr. Al Leem, said that SEWA, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is keen to make further achievements in the fields of its work, thus establishing the foundations of sustainable development in the city of rationalisation, Sharjah, and install advanced central cooling systems that contribute effectively to the implementation of strategic plans to reduce energy consumption by at least 30% in Sharjah and achieve the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership to environmental sustainability and transformation of the city to become a global model in the rationalisation of consumption and sustainability.

Adib Moubadder affirmed Emicool’s readiness to cooperate fully in implementing the latest studies and preparing specialised central cooling cadres. He praised the energy conservation programmes implemented by SEWA, both at the technical and awareness levels.