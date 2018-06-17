SEDD spread joy among kids at Sharjah University Hospital

This initiative aimed to bring joy and happiness among kids, especially at Eid time, and it falls within SEDD’s strategy to serve the community and communicate with its members from different groups. During the visit, the delegation distributed number of gifts to the children to raise their spirits. Thus, the delegation also exchanged trophies with the hospital administration.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that the visit falls within SEDD’s social activities and objects at providing psychological and moral support to children and their families. Also, the visit aims to embody the Department's strategy and its belief in the importance of community partnership. Besides, the delegation talked to the children in the hospital and gave them gifts that were provided in cooperation with “Baby Shop”. In addition, the delegation looked into the services delivered by the hospital to the children and the treatment stages provided.

He added that the continuous guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in providing the environment supportive of the child and its requirements is clear. Also, the Chairman added that the child in the UAE has comprehensive family, health, education, psychological and social care since birth, whereas the legislation of our wise leadership pays great attention to the provision of a healthy environment for raising future generations.