Sharjah Police celebrate Eid with neighbours; distribute presents to drivers and visitors

The Establishment distributed about 100 presents and flowers to neighbours in the vicinity of the Establishment. Drivers parking in front of the Establishment also received flowers on the occasion. The Establishment also greeted the police members on duty at Wasit Police Station on the first day pf Eid Al Fitr.

Visitors who came to visit their family members and relatives at the Establishment were also involved in the present’s distribution.

The initiative comes as part of the late Sheikh Zayed Centennial and in line with the Interior Ministry’s strategic objectives towards enhancing customers’ satisfaction.

It also comes within the framework of the establishment’s continuous endeavour to bring joy and happiness to the families of the Establishment's guests in light of the human dimension of the role of the Establishment and to enhance community participation.