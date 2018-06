The celebrations were attended by Majid Salem Al-Junaid, Chairman of Muwaileh District Council accompanied by Dr. Abdulaziz bin Butti Al Muhairi, Vice - Chairman of the council and a number of council’s members and parents from the Muwaileh neighbourhood.

During the event, children received Eid toys and presents.

The event is one of Muwaileh's initiatives to promote social cohesion during Eid, and to make families and their children proud of the Emirati customs in Eid holiday.