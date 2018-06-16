Sharjah Ruler receives Eid greetings from diplomatic corps, well-wishers

His Highness accepted Eid greetings from sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr.

His Highness also received greetings from a number of consuls and members of the diplomatic corps of the Arab, Islamic and foreign countries accredited to the UAE, who offered their congratulations to His Highness on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, wishing him long life and good health, and more prosperity and progress to the Arab and Islamic nations.

Present at the reception were Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC); Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations; Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court; Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; heads of local departments.