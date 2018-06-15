Thousands perform Eid Al Fitr in Kalba amid feelings of joy

As part of Sharjah Ramadan in the Eastern Region, “the eye of “Sharjah 24” spotted thousands of worshippers from the various spots of the Eastern Region who came to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Prayers were performed in various Musallas including Kalba City, khor Kalba, Al Ghail and Tarif in the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan and Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba.

In Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hosn, thousands of citizens and residents gathered at Musallas and mosques to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers, amidst joy and high spirit.

As it is the custom, as soon as the prayer was over, the worshipers in the various cities of the Eastern Province were keen to exchange congratulations and blessings.

On the first day of the Eid holiday, the parks and beaches of the three eastern cities represented the ideal destination for citizens and residents to enjoy the first day of Eid.

Eastern Region’s parks enjoy a variety of recreational and leisure facilities that cater to the needs of visitors of all ages, especially children who enjoy the recreational spots distributed on the beachfront and public parks.