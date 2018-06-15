Thousands perform Eid Al Fitr in Kalba amid feelings of joy

  • Friday 15, June 2018 in 11:33 PM
Sharjah 24: Amidst feelings of joy and exhilaration, thousands of people from the city of Kalba performed Eid al-Fitr prayers, while the parks and beach destinations attracted citizens and residents of the cities of the eastern region on the first day of Eid.
As part of Sharjah Ramadan in the Eastern Region, “the eye of “Sharjah 24” spotted thousands of worshippers from the various spots of the Eastern Region who came to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayers.
 
Prayers were performed in various Musallas including  Kalba City, khor Kalba, Al Ghail and Tarif in the presence of   Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan and Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba.
 
In Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hosn, thousands of citizens and residents gathered  at Musallas and mosques to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers, amidst joy and high spirit.
 
As it is the custom, as soon as the prayer was over, the worshipers in the various cities of the Eastern Province were keen to exchange congratulations and blessings.
 
On the first day of the Eid holiday, the parks and beaches of the three eastern cities represented the ideal destination for citizens and residents to enjoy the first day of Eid.
 
Eastern Region’s parks enjoy a variety of recreational and leisure facilities that cater to the needs of visitors of all ages, especially children who enjoy the recreational spots distributed on the beachfront and public parks.