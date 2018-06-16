Al Qasba visitors reveling in the carnival atmosphere created for Eid Al Fitr

The four-hour carnival from 6pm-10pm is part of three-day Eid celebration (15-17 June), and packs in a variety of fun and entertainment suitable for all age groups. Exciting roaming shows representing a mix of stilt walking stunts, juggling tricks and acrobatics, magic shows, and energetic percussion – are delighting children and sparking their imaginations with spectacular shows in dazzling costumes and makeup.

Each performance is 25 minutes long and is based on a carnival theme, which is adding a touch of energy and joy to the Eid Al Fitr revelries at this picturesque family destination.

Sharjah’s Al Qasba sees a huge turnout of tourists and visitors throughout the year, thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, premium services and world-class events. The destination features many high-end amenities and modern tourist attractions, including restaurants, cafés, the Kids Fun House, Al Qasba Musical Fountain, Masrah Al Qasba Theatre, which accommodates 250 people, Al Qasba Conference Forum, the Meeting Rooms, Al Qasba Business Centre, the Maraya Art Centre and two libraries, among other facilities designed to meet the needs of visitors of all ages and communities.