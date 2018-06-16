Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al Fitr greetings

His Highness accepted Eid greetings from a number of sheikhs, dignitaries, citizens and Arab and Islamic community members who wished His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah well and further progress, more prosperity, security and stability under the wise leadership.

His Highness received congratulations from Ali Al Hashimi, an adviser for judiciary and religious affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; members of Sharjah Social Services Department’s Old Peoples Home and Orphanage centre.

Present at the reception were Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC); Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations; Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court; Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and several members of the Sharjah Executive and Consultative Councils.