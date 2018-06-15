Sharjah Ruler receives more Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

His Highness accepted greetings from a number of sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and Arab and Islamic community members who wished His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah well and further progress, prosperity and stability under the wise leadership.

His Highness received congratulations from Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer and Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to the UAE.

Also present at the reception were Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC); Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court; Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; a number of heads of departments and members of the Sharjah Executive Council.