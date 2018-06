The initiative was intensified by allocating a variety of gifts to all male and female children attendees at the Hamriya Musalla, where the children interacted and happily took their gifts.

Marking occasion, Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality extended his congratulation and those of the residents of Al Hamriya to the UAE leadership and people on the occasion pointing out that the initiative aimed at spreading happiness among the community.