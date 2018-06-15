Al Majaz Amphitheatre hosts launch of World Cup in unique family atmosphere

The opening match of the 2018 World Cup, which brought together the host Russia and Saudi Arabia, was seen live at the Amphitheatre’s sports tent, which included high-definition instruments. The events took place at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The match was watched by Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Mohammed Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau; a number of officials, media representatives and football fans.

According to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, giving joy to the audience to watch the world cup through the sports tent comes in line with the theatre administration’s keenness to keep abreast of the most important sporting events in the world, expected by the public and sports audiences.

The Chairman of SMC stressed the keenness of the theatre to bring the World Cup in Russia closer to the public in a distinct family and interactive atmosphere, pointing out that there are special draws for the public to provide them with due comfort and joy.

For his part, Tariq Saeed allay expressed his deep appreciation to the sponsors of the event at Al Majaz theatre, stressing the need to provide all services to visitors.