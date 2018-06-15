Sharjah Ruler performs Eid prayers, receives well-wishers

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also performed the Eid prayers along with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Also performed Eid Al Fitr prayers were Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC); Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA); Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, head of General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments' office in Sharjah and a number of sheikhs.

Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and several members of the Sharjah Executive and Consultative Councils also performed prayers along with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness and worshipers listened to the Eid sermon which was delivered by Mane Al Nahdi, Khatib at General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments who urged the congregation to keep the fear of God as well as to keep glorifying him. He also urged them to keep to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (May peace and blessings of Allah be upon Him) and extend bridges of communication with one another through spreading the spirit of tolerance and love among themselves and with others.

Al Nahdi also preached on a wide range of topics including maintaining relationships within families, tolerance and charity. He also urged worshipers to take advantage of Eid Al-Fitr to strengthen ties of affection and humanitarian bonds.

He prayed to the Almighty to support the coalition forces who fought to restore legitimacy to Yemen, praying to Allah Almighty to have mercy on martyrs of the homeland and reward the mothers of the martyrs, their parents and their wives the best reward.

At the end of the sermon, Al Nahdi prayed to God Almighty to preserve the UAE and its people and grace them with security and safety under the UAE’s wise leadership.

After the prayer, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah exchanged congratulations on Eid Al- Fitr with sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and well-wishers who prayed to God to protect Sheikh Sultan and the UAE leadership and grant them good health and longevity.