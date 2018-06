His Highness Ruler of Sharjah sent similar messages to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman's Minister of Heritage and Culture, Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Adviser to Sultan Qaboos bin Said as well as to Adham bin Tariq Al Said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables of condolences to Sultan Qaboos.