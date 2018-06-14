SEWA discusses development with MESIA

During the meeting, the two parties discussed also the preparation of specialised programs to qualify future leaders in the industry and provide support and guidance to them in order to expand the use of solar energy.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority is working under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide excellent services to the citizens and residents in the emirate of Sharjah.

He further stressed that the Authority's plan includes a strategic partnership with local and international companies to carry out studies on renewable energy projects and solar lighting projects in various regions across the emirate of Sharjah, in line with the remarkable development and progress witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah.

For her part, Micheline Thienpont, Event Director of MESIA, praised SEWA’s specialised studies in the field of renewable energy and solar power, contributing to the preservation of the environment and reduction of carbon emissions.

She also pointed out that MESIA , as a non-governmental organisation, work with the specialised agencies to improve the solar power in the United Arab Emirates and cooperate with the leading bodies such as SEWA , aiming to prepare specialised programs in the areas of solar energy and issue reports on the latest technologies and standards that help in the development of the policies which support the solar industry at the local level.

Also, She expressed her appreciation and keenness to work with SEWA to develop the potential of solar energy and provide support to the national cadres to ensure the continuity and development of the future solar power.