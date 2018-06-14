Al Shamsi heads joint working group between Sharjah Police and "Rafid"

The joint working group meeting was chaired by Brigadier Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, General Commander of Sharjah Police, in the presence of a number of dignitaries and top officials.

The meeting aims to support the joint efforts between the two parties, and seeks to improve the services provided to the public in the planning of minor traffic accidents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Brigadier Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi welcomed the Rafid’s delegation. Al Shamsi further praised their great role in covering several accidents across different areas, and their speed of responding to accidents in different areas, achieving the highest safety standards on the roads of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The latest preparations and plans during the Eid Al Fitr holiday were also discussed during the meeting.