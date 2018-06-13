SM intensifies preparations for Eid Al Fitr

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality said that the Municipality spares no effort to follow safety requirements in markets and food shops, especially confectionery shops to ensure health of the public during this occasion.

Al Tarifi pointed out that public parking lots will be free during Eid Al Fitr from 29 Ramadan to 3rd Shawwal, except for areas subject to fees on weekdays and public holidays.

The Municipality also announced that different parks in various regions of the Emirate are well equipped to receive visitors who like to spend their leisure time with their children during Eid Al Fitr.

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi has sent his greetings and congratulations to the wise leadership on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr and wished for continued good health and well-being for the leaders, and further progress and prosperity for their peoples, ensuring peace and happiness for humanity at large.