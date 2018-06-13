Sharjah Police promote measures to ensure safety during Eid Al -Fitr

Sharjah Police have completed all security preparations to receive Eid Al Fitr, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and enhancing measures of public safety in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Brigadier General Mohammad Rashed Bayat, Director General of Police Operations said that Sharjah Police have completed all security preparations to receive Eid Al Fitr in order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and enhance safety measures in all areas. This comes in line with the Ministry of Interior's strategy to make roads safer, ensure preparedness and provide a rapid and effective response to all potential emergencies.

This came at the conclusion of a meeting on Wednesday, which was chaired by the Director General of Police Operations, in the presence of Brigadier Aref Al Sharif, Director General of Human Resources and Support Services Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, Col. Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour, Deputy Director General of Central Operation and a number of department directors.

Brigadier General Mohammad Rashed Beyat called for intensifying traffic patrols to monitor and regulate the traffic during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Brigadier General Mohammad Rashed Bayat has further stressed the need to intensify the patrols on all roads of the emirate.