JRCC Kahraman Ramadan Majles Hosted 3,300 Guests during the Holy Month

In a series of 60 corporate and private gatherings, JRCC continued to increase its numbers for the fourth year in a row, reinforcing its reputation as the largest furnished high-end hall in the Northern Emirates.

The Kahraman Ramadan Majles, which has a seating capacity of more than 300, was fully-booked for many of the corporate events, along with four stylish private Majleses, each with a capacity for between 20-30 guests.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC, said: “Since the founding of the Kahraman Ramadan Majles in 2013, the number of visitors has increased on an annual basis, reflecting the reputation JRCC enjoys and the quality of service it provides. It is an ongoing mission for us to increase those standards even further and strengthen our position as the number one local destination to savour Ramadan and the many other signature events we host.

“The feedback we receive from our guests is important to us as we progress and develop to the next stage of our success. We are delighted that we receive so many positive comments which helps us to continually improve our offerings and bring an even greater experience to families, friends and businesses during the holy month.”

Several government and private entities launched a number of new programmes and initiatives during their gatherings at Kahraman Ramadan Majles. Sharjah for Capability Development launched the Qudraati programme, and the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) organised the Sharjah Economic Ramadan Majlis. The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), showcased their Third Accelerator Cohort, where a group of entrepreneurs presented their innovative growing business supported by Sheraa in many fields.

Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre is the largest all-purpose hall in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, furnished with exclusive services and state-of-the-art facilities to cater to meetings, conferences, incentives, exhibitions, weddings, galas, and more. JRCC benefits integrated solutions, excellent in-house technical support and premier hospitality services delivered by a passionate and intuitive team of experts – qualities that have established the Centre as the go-to destination for the most respected clientele in the region.