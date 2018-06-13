Take advantage of City Sightseeing Sharjah’s summer tours

The CSS sightseeing adventure will be plying through the summer months of June-September, starting with Eid. With first and last departures at 10am and 6pm respectively, a City Sightseeing Sharjah bus tour will be available every 45 minutes, showing you the emirate’s landmarks and its impressive development over the years.

There's also a night tour from 7-9pm on Fridays and Saturdays, which gives you the opportunity to see Sharjah's awe-inspiring mix of traditional and modern architecture illuminated after dark. A choice of three sightseeing routes is in the offering, and includes:

•The Green Line – The Cultural Tour (75 minutes) where tourists can discover the historical sites of the city.

•The Blue Line – The Night Tour (60 minutes) where tourists enjoy the unique illuminations and reflections of the city.

•The Red Line – The Leisure Tour (90 minutes) where tourists can see the most popular leisure and entertainment destinations.

City Sightseeing Sharjah’s multilingual audio guide is offered in seven languages: Arabic, English, Russian, Chinese, German, Spanish, and Hindi.

For more information on tickets, weather, FAQs, log on to their official website: www.citysightseeing.ae.

With an array of tour options, world-class passenger facilities and delivery of state-of-the-art sightseeing experiences, City Sightseeing Sharjah has been called the best tourist activity in Sharjah by renowned tourism website, TripAdvisor. Tickets for the tours are available from more than 60 destinations across Sharjah, Ajman and Dubai. Tickets are also available online via the City Sightseeing Sharjah website: www.city-sightseeing.com.