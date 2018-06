Sharjah Police appealed to members of the public to cooperate with them to address this negative phenomenon that may cause harm to its users or those around them, as well as the great waste of funds that can be used for the benefit of society in other areas.

Sharjah Police Department will intensify its campaigns during the Eid holiday to control the violators by using fireworks, asking the public to report the numbers 80040 or 901 in the event of monitoring any negative phenomenon.