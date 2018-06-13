SEWA concludes its social program during Ramadan

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority is keen to launch initiatives in cooperation with various government and private agencies, research centers and universities to strengthen its prominent role in serving the community and vital issues, through the organisation of events and activities that raise the level of services to continue the march of cultural progress and social development witnessed by the emirate, led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.