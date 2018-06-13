Islamic Affairs in Sharjah allocates 184 mosques for the Eid Al Fitr prayer

  • Wednesday 13, June 2018 in 11:16 AM
Sharjah24: The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah announced the readiness of all musallas and mosques in the Emirate for Eid Al Fitr prayer, with 184 mosques in Sharjah and its affiliated cities.
The mosques will be divided as: 138 in Sharjah, 16 in the Central Region and 30 in the Eastern region.
 
The Department allocated a number of mosques to non-Arabic speakers, including Urdu, Malay, Tamil, as well as English.
 
It also allocated a corner of the sign language at the Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal mosque in Sharjah City for those with hearing disabilities.
 
The prayer takes place at 5:44 am in the city of Sharjah, taking into account the time difference of the two areas: (Central Region at 05:43 am) and (Eastern Province at 05:41 am).