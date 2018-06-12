Sharjah police warn public against dealing with fake accounts

On its Twitter page, the Sharjah police called on members of the public to immediately report such fake accounts, once they were exposed to such attempts and contacts, to avoid being victimized, or to respond to their requests, and to be involved in any form.

The Sharjah Police General Command said that it has been noticed through some of the recent communications and reported incidents that some people have been exposed to fraudulent attempts by unknown persons who create fake accounts with well-known social symbols and figures.

The Sharjah Police Department has continued its efforts to follow up on emerging security phenomena by intensifying its activities in combating and reducing the various types of crimes, including serious criminal phenomena, which are monitored by the E- Crimes Department.