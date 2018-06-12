Al Tarifi witnesses close of SM Ramadan Football Tournament

Al Tarifi said that this tournament comes within the framework of the initiatives and events implemented by the Municipality annually during the holy month, and aims to enhance the spirit of brotherhood and love among employees. These initiatives, he added, increase social rapprochement among employees outside official working hours, which reflects positively on the performance during the working day and constitutes a stimulating work environment and achieving job satisfaction.

He explained that the Municipality is working to attract its employees through its Ramadan programme which is organised every year through a wide range of activities and initiatives that include many sports, community and religious activities, which the municipality is keen to implement every year during the holy month.

SM Director General crowned the public parking management team (2) with the championship’s cup, and honoured referees Waleed Al Balushi and Yasser Mohammed as well as the winners in various categories of the tournament.