Special preparations and intensive efforts by the Municipality staff to welcome Eid Al Fitr, which includes the preparation of all facilities with services and needs for visitors and tourists, words were delivered by Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi.

Al Shamsi pointed out that Al Hamriya area is brightly decorated by lights to inspire visitors which reflects the joy of welcoming the Eid.

He announced the readiness to welcome worshipers in Al Hamriya Musalla to performed Eid Al- Fitr prayer.