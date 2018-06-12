‘Pearls Kingdom’ at Al Montazah parks welcomes visitors on Eid Al Fitr

This premiere tourist and family destination has invested over AED 100 million in developing this waterpark along with a new amusement park, ‘Island of Legends’, and invites visitors across the UAE to bring themselves to a brand new experience being offered at their favourite destinations in the country.

With its theme inspired by the myth of ‘Princess Pearls’ who has envisioned a brand new water world using her astute knowledge of the precious sea stones, Pearls Kingdom’s complete cache of offerings include 35 new attractions, including a world-class wave pool that will throw 200+ visitors into an aquatic adventure, a slide tower featuring an array of amazing water slides, as well as a new kids’ slide with a capacity of 100 children between the ages of 4 to 14 years.

The overall capacity of the destination has been increased to accommodate 7,000 visitors.

The water park also comprises a main F&B unit which can serve a variety of snacks to more than 1,000 guests per hour, along with three kiosks, which are scattered across the park, that serve an array of knick-knacks, fast food, desserts and refreshments.

Khalid Al Qaseer, Manager of Al Montazah Parks, said: “A phase of redevelopment works at the water park is complete, and we are ready to reopen in a few days. We are certain that Al Montazah Parks in its new avatar will redefine leisure and entertainment for the entire family. The destination is poised to be one of the most thrilling and fun-filled escapes not just in Sharjah but in the UAE.

“We are excited about the redevelopment works that we have delivered at the Al Montazah Parks, as it aligns with Shurooq’s strategy to develop top brass and fully-services tourist destinations that are suitable for all families. Another continuing objective is to further elevate the quality services delivered in Sharjah to be able to improve the quality of life for both residents and visitors. With the development of the Pearls Kingdom, we have ensured to comply with the highest levels of international safety standards, and in doing so, Al Montazah Parks has been given membership of the International Associations of Amusement Parks & Attractions and the World Waterparks Association, along with receiving a certification by Ellis & Associates. We look forward to welcoming guests to Pearls Kingdom on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.”

Shurooq closed the gates of Al Montazah Parks last year to initiate expansion and development works of the AED 100 million second phase, in a bid to delivering premium services and providing quality facilities and amenities that meet the highest safety standards.

Once the new amusement park, ‘Island of Legends’ reopens in the second Half of 2018, the total visitor capacity of Al Montazah Parks will soar to a whopping 17,000.

The Island of Legends is inspired by a story based on a time travel journey through nine countries, and tell a collection of legends, myths and fictional tales through 26 attractions that have been added to the park. The adventure course will be expanded to accommodate a new kids’ element, with a bouncing net that accommodates up to 100 little ones at a time. The new attractions also include a two-coach train that carries 40 guests and takes them on a journey into the Island of Legends, crossing its nine countries.