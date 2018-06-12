Sharjah Police: 72% decrease in traffic accidents during Ramadan

Major Mohamed Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrolling Department of Sharjah Police pointed out that the holy Month of Ramadan recorded 15 accidents, a difference less than last year, which recorded 46 involving elongated, medium and simple accidents, deaths from traffic accidents decreased by 80%. The number of deaths during last Ramadan was 10 cases, and decreased to two cases with a change rate of 8 cases.