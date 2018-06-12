Sharjah Police: 72% decrease in traffic accidents during Ramadan

  • Tuesday 12, June 2018 in 11:30 AM
Sharjah24: The Traffic Statistics Branch of Traffic and Patrolling Department of Sharjah Police revealed that traffic accidents in the Emirate of Sharjah during the Holy Month of Ramadan decreased by 72% compared to the same period last year, by 39 accidents.
Major Mohamed Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrolling Department of Sharjah Police pointed out that the holy Month of Ramadan recorded 15 accidents, a difference less than last year, which recorded 46 involving elongated, medium and simple accidents, deaths from traffic accidents decreased by 80%. The number of deaths during last Ramadan was 10 cases, and decreased to two cases with a change rate of 8 cases.