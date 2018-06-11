‘University City’ organises a visit to Sharjah elderly care home, Social Child Care Centre

The visit included an orientation tour where the UC’s delegation learned about the activities the centres provide to the elderly and children. The delegation also met with the elderly and children and reassured themselves of their health and conditions during the month of Ramadan, and took iftar with them in a family atmosphere, which had a positive impact on both the elderly and the children.

Both the elderly and the children expressed happiness and gratitude to the UC delegation’s gesture.

Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, said: "This visit is a continuation of a series of programmes that we constantly execute to communicate with the community stemming from the UC’s keenness to interact and communicate with all segments of society.”