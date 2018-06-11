‘University City’ organises a visit to Sharjah elderly care home, Social Child Care Centre

  • Sheikh Saif Al Qasimi and staff of UC at Elderly and Children centres
Sharjah 24: As part of its various humanitarian and social initiatives, the University City of Sharjah organised a visit to the Sharjah elderly care home and the Social Child Care Centre in the presence of Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the University City, several department heads and staff.
The visit included an orientation tour where the UC’s delegation learned about the activities the centres provide to the elderly and children. The delegation also met with the elderly and children and reassured themselves of their health and conditions during the month of Ramadan, and took iftar with them in a family atmosphere, which had a positive impact on both the elderly and the children.
 
Both the elderly and the children expressed happiness and gratitude to the UC delegation’s gesture.
 
Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, said: "This visit is a continuation of a series of programmes that we constantly execute to communicate with the community stemming from the UC’s keenness to interact and communicate with all segments of society.”