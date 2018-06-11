SPWD celebrates International Archives Day

Maryam Al Mazmi, Director of the Corporate Communication Centre at the Sharjah Public Works Department (SPWD), said: "The Centre for Institutional Communication launched the" International Archives Day "competition in the field of archiving and manuscripts preservation recognising the value of this document as a fertile material for past and present history and underlining the importance of raising awareness of the culture of documentation among all categories of society.

For her part, Kholoud Al Amiri, Document Technician and in-charge of the initiative, stressed the importance of concerted efforts by all department staff to take care of the document as a necessary human memory and its need for well-accessible archives and documents in light of the rapid digital development in the field of archiving.

The event also included the “Zayed Archives Exhibition in conjunction with the Zayed Initiative”, and in collaboration with the National Archives.

The event also featured a film presentation on the important role of archiving in the department, and another under the title "SPWD Archive between the past and the present", which reviewed the developments in archiving in the department and mechanisms of work, especially electronic archiving.