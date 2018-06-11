SM inaugurates the first public sector plant in sewage treatment

The plant was designed and implemented by a team of engineers from the sector under the name of "Samay Team.

The new plant is a strategic achievement to be added to SM’s several achievements and comes under the slogan “Made in Sharjah Municipality”.

SM is keen to provide its services in an optimal manner and is diligently working to establish a culture of creativity and innovation through distinguished employees who are keen to provide the best Always.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, his assistants, a number of department directors, department heads and several employees, and representatives of Metito Overseas, Sharjah Branch.

Al Tarifi said that the inauguration of the plant was accomplished by distinguished engineers in the agriculture and environment sector to add a new feather to SM’s crown of achievements. He added that the municipality is keen on quality, providing the best services to the public, especially the smart ones, consistent with the country’s ambitions towards artificial intelligence that the municipality strives to spread this culture among employees to think outside the box and provide creative ideas that promote the work, effort and excellence of the municipality.

Al Tarifi praised the efforts exerted by the team, who designed and implemented the plant in record time and executed it with the necessary precision. He also commended the great response and cooperation of the Metito team who provided the necessary support.