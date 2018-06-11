Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of the "Khalkum Wayana" Competition

Sharjah Police General Command team won the first place and received a prize money of AED 60 thousand, followed by Sharjah Airport team, which received AED 30,000, while the RTA team won the third place with a prize money of AED 20,000.

The ceremony, which was held at the Sharjah City Municipality Theatre, was attended by Hassan Yacoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of Sharjah Media Council; Mohammed Hasan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC); Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority (SIAA); Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; habet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality; Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank; and heads of Radio and T.V channels at SMC.

The seventh edition of the competition witnessed the participation of 33 governmental and quasi-governmental institutions in the cultural and knowledge competitions.

The organisation of this competition is part of the Sharjah Media Corporation’s vision to advance community development plans and highlight the media's role in demonstrating the creative and cultural competencies of the employees of Sharjah government departments and institutions and directing the members to adopt creativity and excellence, as well as instill transparent competition among staff and enhance their human and cognitive potential.