Acrobats, Drummers, Singers and Illusionists join in Al Majaz waterfront in Eid Al Fitr

The eight-strong troupe of acrobats, singers and entertainers will perform four sets per night lasting thirty minutes, as will the ‘hang drum’ artist, whose hand pan percussion instrument from Switzerland echoes the sounds of a full ethereal orchestra.

The illusionists will mystify the audience of all ages five times a night for 30 minutes, staging the show outside many of Al Majaz Waterfront’s favourite cafés and restaurants.

Marwa Obaid Al Shamsi, Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront, said: “Eid Al Fitr is a wonderful celebration for the entire family and we are reflecting that in our entertainment and activities, bringing a wide range of live performances to cater to all ages in typical Al Majaz Waterfront style.”

Al Majaz Waterfront is a popular leisure destination among UAE’s residents, and a key tourist attraction on Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon. It hosts a variety of artistic and entertainment activities through the year, including film screenings, stage shows, and is considered one of the best organisers of the UAE’s New Year’s Eve fireworks.

An eclectic mix of local and international food and beverage outlets, including Al Fanar Restaurant & Café, Pizzaro, Sutis, TGI Friday’s, Zahr El-Laymoun, Caribou Coffee, Shakespeare and Co, Tim Hortons café, Cold Stone and Zaroob, Al Rawi Café, Amorino Gelato Café, Maras Turka, Al Breej, Fruit Gang, Daily Fresh, Ushna Restaurant, Levantine, Elli Café, Dunkin Café, is flanked by the lagoon on one side and some the city’s most stunning architecture on the other.