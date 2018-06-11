Brigadier Khalifa Al Marri chairs Sharjah Health City meeting

The meeting was attended by Yousef Al Harmoudi, Head of the Operations Unit, Secretary General of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Sharjah and members and coordinators of the various police departments.

The meeting discussed a number of important issues, notably the "Emergency Preparedness and Response" criterion, as a required standard for joining the World Health Organization (WHO) World Health Cities Program and the selection of Muwaileh as a proposed new geographic area for the program.