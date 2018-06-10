SPWD concludes its Ramadan activities

Maryam Al Mazmi, Director of the Corporate Communication Centre at SPWD, said that the Ramadan events were distributed over the holy month of Ramadan and aimed at introducing employees to the virtues and benefits of this holy month, the development of social communication and interaction between employees during this blessed month, and the development of cultural and spiritual aspects through the events and activities that have been organised.

In conjunction with Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action, the Department held a number of events, distributed iftar to fasting people, organised a group iftar for the employees of the department and distributed gifts to them in commemoration of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his role and white hands on humanity.

"The Zayed Day Initiative for Humanitarian Action reflects the objectives of our leadership's vision to provide all kinds of assistance to those in need around the world. These principles are rooted in the hearts of the UAE people. We follow the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in which he instilled the values of humanitarian action and helping others. This event is part of the efforts and other activities that highlight this initiative, and carry the same messages and goals that it promotes, to instill these principles in our generations and the society in which we live,” Al Mazmi added.