Ruwad’ executive committee approves funding 6 new pilot projects

During the meeting, the Committee approved the funding of 6 pilot projects with a total value of AED 2.3 million to be financed by either Sharjah Islamic Bank or through the Establishment’s direct financing programme.

Welcoming the attendees, the Chairman of the Committee reviewed the list of projects of the members from the date of issuing the membership decision until May 2018. The number of members reached 52. The Committee commended the role played by the Establishment towards its members with regard to support and finance programmes, in addition to offering all facilities and training programmes.

The Committee also reviewed the financing mechanisms used either directly or through banks, where the main ideas were discussed to facilitate and reduce procedures to expedite the access of members of the institution to the appropriate financing for their projects. The participants also discussed the ideas and proposals for the development of financing mechanisms for SMEs in light of the Establishment’s programmes plan for the current year.

The Chairman of the Executive Committee concluded the meeting by praising what has been achieved, stressing that the Establishment always seeks to find mechanisms that contribute to the prosperity of entrepreneurship in the Emirate of Sharjah, support small and medium enterprises and provide job opportunities to boost the national economy.

He directed to constantly monitor the needs of the members of the institution and the challenges they face, and work to overcome the most important obstacles facing entrepreneurs by strengthening greater coordination with government agencies and private sector institutions, in addition to intensifying efforts to spread the culture of entrepreneurship among young people.