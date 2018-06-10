SCI launches local, international projects worth AED7 million

The projects included those in the areas of housing, stories, wells, mosques, schools and infrastructure maintenance, and were funded by an endowment donated by philanthropists in Sharjah.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Director of SCI, said that the organisation’s investment projects are a source of funding and support for other local and international projects, in light of the organisation’s desire to encourage and promote investment and locate renewable sources of income, as well as to cover the cost its long-term plans and implement projects in many countries.

He added that SCI’s endowment projects have supported needy people.

Abdullah bin Khadim highlighted SCI’s role in promoting and strengthening the culture of charity work, while stressing that its projects have made a difference in the lives of needy families. The charity endowments supported by the donation of philanthropists have many objectives, including to provide support to poor and needy people, he added.