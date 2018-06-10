SEWA calls to ensure the safety of backup generators

SEWA demanded large commercial and shopping centers and vital sites to ensure that the load of backup generators is commensurate with the quantities of consumption and the periodic maintenance of emergency generators and the speed of their operation in any emergency circumstances in order to avoid any crises or harassment of the pioneers of these centers in case of malfunction sudden.

Saif Al Obeidli, Director of Stations 33, said that the Authority is ready to provide technical assistance and consultations to the shopping centers and vital areas for the maintenance of backup generators. The Authority is conducting surprise field visits to vital sites to ensure the existence of backup generators and ensure their safety and periodic maintenance.