SEWA calls to ensure the safety of backup generators

  • Sunday 10, June 2018 in 4:33 PM
Sharjah24: A technical team from the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) visited a mall on Al Wahda Street, where a power outage occurred on Saturday evening, in which some cases were suffocated. The backup generator for the mall from 2001 with a capacity of 290 kW, only enough less than 10% of the consumption of the mall, the commercial consumption exceeded 3300 kilowatts, and the last maintenance of the generator in March 2017, resulting in the crisis, and was coordinated with officials to increase the capacity of the converter to suit the consumption of the center and periodic maintenance every 6 months.
SEWA demanded large commercial and shopping centers and vital sites to ensure that the load of backup generators is commensurate with the quantities of consumption and the periodic maintenance of emergency generators and the speed of their operation in any emergency circumstances in order to avoid any crises or harassment of the pioneers of these centers in case of malfunction sudden. 
 
Saif Al Obeidli, Director of Stations 33, said that the Authority is ready to provide technical assistance and consultations to the shopping centers and vital areas for the maintenance of backup generators. The Authority is conducting surprise field visits to vital sites to ensure the existence of backup generators and ensure their safety and periodic maintenance.