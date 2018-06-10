Al Majaz Amphitheatre to host special tent for media and public to enjoy football world cup

The initiative celebrating the ‘beautiful game’ is aimed at enabling football lovers from the media fraternity and the wider public to enjoy all matches of the tournament in the comfort of a special tent in the best traditions of the region in a family atmosphere.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said that offering the public the opportunity to view the FIFA World Cup in a venue specifically designed by Al Majaz Amphitheatre for this purpose stems from its keenness to keep abreast of important international events and promote interaction with the media and members of the wider community. The access to the venue is available at a nominal fee.

He pointed out that despite the unrivalled attention the tournament attracts on a global scale, the fact that it is only broadcast live by a few select satellite channels, denying a large segment of football lovers the opportunity to watch the games and root for their favourite teams.

The Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau pointed to a series of activities and programmes that the Amphitheatre is working on with the aim of drawing audiences from within and outside the UAE to support its various objectives.

Al Majaz Amphitheatre’s state-of-the-art audio system, the first of its kind in the region, offers the opportunity to watch World Cup matches in a unique atmosphere of excitement and friendly interaction. The Amphitheatre is hosting a variety of competitions and entertainment programmes coinciding with the international tournament.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Al Majaz Amphitheatre was constructed as part of the Al Majaz Island project, which has been equipped with all the necessary recreation and tourism services and facilities.

Al Majaz Amphitheatre is one of the most prominent cultural and artistic monuments in the UAE and its distinct design makes it the first architectural masterpiece of its kind in the region. It is the Middle East’s first amphitheatre to use state-of-the-art technology, thereby reinforcing the Emirate's position on the world tourism map.