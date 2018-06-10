Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sheikha Hala Al Khalifa of Bahrain

  • Sunday 10, June 2018 in 1:57 PM
Sharjah24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has sent a cable of condolences to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the death of Sheikha Hala bint D'aij Al Khalifa, the wife of Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who passed away on Sunday. Sheikha Hala Al Khalifa was also the mother of Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
His Highness Sheikh Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and to the bereaved family, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless his soul with mercy in Paradise and bestow solace on his family. 
 
Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables of condolences to Bahraini King.