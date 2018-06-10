Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sheikha Hala Al Khalifa of Bahrain

His Highness Sheikh Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and to the bereaved family, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless his soul with mercy in Paradise and bestow solace on his family.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables of condolences to Bahraini King.