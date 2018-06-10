Sharjah Police prepares for the 27th Night of Ramadan

The gesture comes to ensure the smooth run of traffic and safety of the worshipers in all areas in the emirate of Sharjah.

This came during a meeting chaired by Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer at Sharjah Police Academy, in the presence of Brigadier General Mohammad Rashid Bayat, Director General of Police Operations, Brigadier Arif Mohammed Al Sharif, Director General of Human Resources and Support Services Department, Col. Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour, Deputy Director General of Central Operation, directors of departments, as well as deputies and heads of different departments of Sharjah Police.

Sharjah Police, in cooperation with various police departments, also discussed the preparations, required plans, measures and procedures that will provide safety and avoid traffic jams in front of mosques. They also highlighted various methods that effectively control flow of traffic during the last ten days of Ramadan, particularly the 27th Night of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr. This will help to make sure that traffic runs smoothly in the mosques that witness an increase in the number of worshipers, such as Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, Al Maghfirah Mosque and King Faisal Mosque.

Sharjah Police, called on motorists to abide by traffic rules, be conscious of the parking areas and avoid misuse of mosques’ parking spaces, especially during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, honoured the distinguished individuals of the Punitive and Correctional Establishment during the second quarter of 2018 in recognition of their outstanding efforts.