Belhaif Al Nuaimi directs completion of Al Badea Bridge Project by the next school year

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi has directed the completion of the Al Badea Bridge Project by the next school year 2018-2019, helping to drastically reduce congestion between Sharjah and Dubai. By the opening of this new project, the traffic will be diverted away from heavily congested routes, such as the Al Ittihad Road and the Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed (MBZ) Road.

During the inspection visit, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, accompanied by Engineer Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of the Roads Department in the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, has highlighted the importance of this project, which translates the Ministry's strategic plan in developing road infrastructure to cope with the comprehensive development plans, meet the needs of the population, and support inclusive development.

Belhaif Al Nuaimi explained that the workflow of the project is proceeding according to the planned schedule. He further added that the Al Badea Bridge Project will contribute to reducing peak-hour traffic congestion.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi stressed that the Ministry seeks through the implementation of such projects to enhance the UAE’s road networks prominent place globally, promoting its achievements in the infrastructure pillar, most notable of those was the UAE ranked first globally in the "The Quality of Roads" indicator, for five consecutive years.

For his part, Engineer Ahmed Al Hammadi praised the continuous efforts of the Minister of Infrastructure Development and his unlimited support to vigorously pursue the project, which contributed to the completion of the project in accordance with the highest international standards.