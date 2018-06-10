SAM signs ‘Project Delivery Partnership’ with ConsultantHSS for top class engineering solutions

The Project Delivery Partnership (PDP) will act as a ‘One Stop Solution Provider’ with the focus on major tasks such as project planning, engineering design, build and execution, supervision and project management. Additionally, PDP will also help provide procurement for the required financing of the projects.

To seal the deal, an agreement was signed between both entities on Sunday 10th June. On behalf of Sharjah Asset Management, the contract was signed by Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Asset Management and ConsultantHSS (CHSS) was represented by Mr. George S. Khraish, Managing Director of ConsultantHSS (CHSS).

ConsultantHSS (CHSS), working closely with SAM, will coordinate and manage all the projects under SAM with its full engineering marvel from project planning to construction and execution of the project.

Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with ConsultantHSS (CHSS). In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, our mission is to develop state-of-the-art assets to achieve sustainability and enhance the economic development of Sharjah. The initiative of PDP is inline with our vision and objectives. The expertise of ConsultantHSS (CHSS) and its team will further add value to our projects.”

On his part, Mr. George S. Khraish, Managing Director of ConsultantHSS (CHSS), said, “We are very honored to enter into this partnership with SAM. We will leave no stone unturned to deliver the best possible engineering solutions for SAM projects. Our relationship with both government and private entities in the UAE spams more than a decade old and this agreement will further strengthen our bond with this country.”

SAM is highly focused on multiple sectors including finance and trade, logistics, technology, telecommunications, real estate, industry, transport, as well as oil and gas. SAM, on its credit, has a number of key projects delivered in Sharjah and also working on other important economically viable projects. SAM’s landmark projects include Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis, Souq Al Haraj and Souq Al Jubail among others.

With over three-decade experience, ConsultantHSS (CHSS) and Partner is a professional engineering establishment that offers a full spectrum of engineering solutions. The company is a one-stop multi-disciplinary organisation that provides a wide array of professional services such as engineering designs, architecture, planning, supervision, cost control and project management. The company is providing professional services to a large number of prestigious projects in the UAE, the Middle East and North Africa region, Asia-Pacific and the Indian sub-continent.