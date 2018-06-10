SPWD accomplishes expansion of three mosques for imams

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department (SPWD), stressed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to pay attention to the imams of mosques in the Emirate of Sharjah and provide them with all the basic needs, guaranteeing a decent life for them and their families.

Expressed their pleasure to this generous honour, the imams and muezzins of the three mosques have praised the constant grants of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

They have further highlighted His Highness’ commitment to ensure a safe and decent life to all the citizens and residents of the emirate, especially the imams of the mosques, enhancing their important role in the community.