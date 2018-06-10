“Al Sharqiya channel from Kalba” highlights popular heritage

Al Sharqiya channel from Kalba, affiliated to the Sharjah Media Corporation, features a range of special programs during the holy month of Ramadan. The distinguished programs aimed at presenting more innovative ideas to the audience through its various programs, which further highlight the popular heritage.



The "Sharjah 24" lens has traveled through the city of Kalba and captured the spiritual atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan. Al Sharqiya channel from Kalba has focused on the privacy of the region with a number of programs that mimic the past and keep pace with the present. Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the channel also shows a number of different religious programs.