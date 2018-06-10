“Al Sharqiya channel from Kalba” highlights popular heritage

Sharjah 24: Within the context of a series of video investigations, “Sharjah 24” continues to highlight the manifestations during the Holy Month of Ramadan in different cities and villages of the eastern region of the Emirate of Sharjah. Al Sharqiya channel from Kalba emerged as one of the most attractive platforms for Ramadan viewers with a variety of rich and mixed targeted programs
Al Sharqiya channel from Kalba, affiliated to the Sharjah Media Corporation, features a range of special programs during the holy month of Ramadan. The distinguished programs aimed at presenting more innovative ideas to the audience through its various programs, which further highlight the popular heritage.
 
The "Sharjah 24" lens has traveled through the city of Kalba and captured the spiritual atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan. Al Sharqiya channel from Kalba has focused on the privacy of the region with a number of programs that mimic the past and keep pace with the present. Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the channel also shows a number of different religious programs.