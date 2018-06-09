30kg of drug substances seized at SIA by Sharjah Police

Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al Assam, head of the anti-narcotic department at Sharjah Police, said the Asian suspects were nabbed by customs officers at the airport on their arrival to the country.

The arrest was made when airport authorities and inspectors at cargo village at the airport suspected a number of small shipments. Upon inspecting them, they found the drugs concealed in bags.

The smugglers, whose appearance and behaviour projected an image of innocence, used fraudulent methods to escape inspectors, but the experienced eye of drug enforcement agents foiled their attempts.

The suspects have confessed to their crime and referred to public prosecution for further action.

Lt Col Al Assam said cooperation between the Sharjah Police and concerned authorities has foiled the smuggling of huge quantities of drugs through seaports, airports and borders.

Sharjah Police urged all community members to cooperate with the security agencies and report suspected drug cases.