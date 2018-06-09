SEWA wins "Emirates Waste Management" first prize

The Prize is organised annually by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG).

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority pays great attention to environmental projects and launches various initiatives that contribute to raising cultural and cognitive awareness among the community members on the importance of rationalising energy consumption and preserving the environment.

Eng. Fatima Ali Asghar, Head of Infrastructure Section at SEWA, said that Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority received this award after a great competition with a number of participants in the campaign organised by the IT executive office during 2017 in which 1657 public and private agencies took part in the various categories of the award, which included waste management and recycling campaigns in the UAE, including the collection of paper, plastic, aluminum cans, ink, mobile phones and glass bottles.

The campaign contributed to the collection of 2033 cartridges of inks for recycling.

Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, and honourary member of EEG, and Habiba Al Marashi, founder and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), honoured the IT executive office work team.