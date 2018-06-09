SIB distributes Iftar meals to 75 thousand fasting people during Ramadan

  • Saturday 09, June 2018 in 12:57 PM
Sharjah 24: As part of its community initiatives and commitment to implement its fasting breakfast project, the Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has distributed Iftar meals to 75,000 fasting people during the Holy Month of Ramadan for the 14th consecutive year.
The Sharjah Islamic Bank has launched the fasting breakfast project, which is one of the most important Ramadan initiatives launched in 2005, as part of its efforts to promote the values of solidarity and cohesion among all segments of society.
 
The fasting breakfast project is being organised by the bank in a number of high-density areas in Sharjah, including King Faisal Mosque Square, Al Diaa Mosque in Muweilah, and other mosques, as part of its social responsibility initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.