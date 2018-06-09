SIB distributes Iftar meals to 75 thousand fasting people during Ramadan

The Sharjah Islamic Bank has launched the fasting breakfast project, which is one of the most important Ramadan initiatives launched in 2005, as part of its efforts to promote the values of solidarity and cohesion among all segments of society.

The fasting breakfast project is being organised by the bank in a number of high-density areas in Sharjah, including King Faisal Mosque Square, Al Diaa Mosque in Muweilah, and other mosques, as part of its social responsibility initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.