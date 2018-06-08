Sharjah Ruler attends UoS Spring 2018 graduation ceremony

His Highness’ words came in a speech he delivered on Thursday at the graduation ceremony of 259 students of the university’s spring 2018 class, at the University City Hall in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Welcoming the audience, Sheikh Sultan congratulated the graduates and stressed the importance of expertise and skills they have acquired from the university, highlighting the development of UoS’ academic and learning programmes and the implementation of several urban and infrastructure projects, to reach the prestigious stature it aspires for.

''We have instructed the English Language Centre to offer BAs in other languages. It will start with French and then other languages, including German and Chinese,'' His Highness Sheikh Sultan said.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also announced the launch of two platforms, one for male students and the other for female students, to improve their academic, cultural and social interactions. ''The two platforms will be connected with covered and air-conditioned passages, to become an ideal and convenient academic environment. The platforms will be ready in six months and will be fitted with comfortable seats, computers and communications services, enabling students to communicate with their families, friends and peers outside the campus,'' His Highness added.

His Highness instructed a 50 percent reduction in boarding fees for students, to encourage them to use the university's internal housing and services, creating the appropriate learning environment.

Concluding his speech, His Highness said, "Once again, I congratulate you and your parents on your success. I wish you success in your career. I thank the efforts of the University of Sharjah and its teaching staff who have efficiently and ably helped you improve your qualifications and prepared you to meet the requirements of this life.”

At the end of the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Sultan presented certificates to the 259 graduates while wishing them a bright future.

Congratulating the graduates and their parents, Hamid Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said that the university is now offering 26 internationally-accredited academic programmes and is waiting to obtain another 15 international accreditations.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Maritime Ports and Customs; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Rulers' Office; senior officials; members of the Board of Trustees of the university and its administrative and teaching faculties; a host of parents and relatives of graduates and media representatives.