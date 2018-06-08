Sharjah Children Biennial extends charity auction

Organised by Sharjah Children, a subsidiary of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, SCB is contributing to the refugee cause at the Zaatari Camp in Jordan through The Big Heart Foundation by selling 40 works of art at the Paper Fig restaurant in Sharjah.

Twelve of the original pieces were sold in the first two days of the auction, reflecting the children’s talent and imagination. The auction also contains five pieces that represent Paper Fig’s best-known desserts, which will be added to the lots.

As an extra attraction to the event, young visitors will be able to enjoy a fun painting workshop where they are encouraged to unleash their own creative skills.

The auction comes in line with SCB’s efforts to instill humanitarian values and reinforce the importance of giving in children and the responsibility of participants to give back to their peers around the world who have sought refuge from conflict.

As part of its aim to host charity auctions across the UAE, SCB participated in Abu Dhabi Art in November 2017, offering 64 of its artworks to support refugee children through The Big Heart Foundation. The biennial also recently exhibited 65 works of art in The Workshop Dubai, and donated all proceeds to The Big Heart Foundation, and Dar Al Ber Society in Dubai.

Themed ‘A World as Big as Your Imagination’, the fifth edition of SCB received 785 artworks from children from around the world, including refugee children at Al Zaatari camp, and the Dar Zayed Orphanage in the Republic of Maldives, who submitted 376 artworks in three categories, namely; Environment, Architecture Design and Fantasy and Reality.